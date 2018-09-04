Standard Lithium Ltd.: Standard Lithium Appoints Robert Cross as Non-Executive Chairman

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: SLL) (OTCQX: STLHF) (FRA: S5L), is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Cross to its Board of Directors as Non-Executive Chairman, effective immediately.

"Mr. Cross is a seasoned leader and one of the most accomplished and respected professionals in the energy and mining sector," stated Robert Mintak, CEO of Standard Lithium. "Bob has a deep understanding and appreciation of our projects and his career experience in capital markets and in leading strategic transactions will help Standard's senior management and Board achieve significant value for our shareholders."

Mr. Cross commented, "I have known the senior management team at Standard for a number of years and believe that their disciplined development approach that leverages existing infrastructure through agreements with permitted commercial brine operators positions Standard as one of the most advanced lithium development companies globally."

Mr. Cross is an engineer with 25 years of experience as a financier and company builder in the mining and oil & gas sectors. He co-founded and serves as Chairman of B2Gold, a top performing growing gold producer which will achieve almost one million ounces of low cost gold production in 2018. He was also co-founder and Chairman of Bankers Petroleum Ltd., co-founder and Chairman of Petrodorado Energy Ltd., and until October 2007, was the Non-Executive Chairman of Northern Orion Resources Inc. Between 1996 and 1998, Mr. Cross was Chairman and CEO of Yorkton Securities Inc. From 1987 to 1994, he was a Partner, Investment Banking with Gordon Capital Corporation in Toronto. Mr. Cross has an Engineering Degree from the University of Waterloo (1982) and received an MBA from Harvard in 1987.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Cross, the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 2,000,000 incentive stock options to directors, senior management and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $1.40 for a period of sixty months. Completion of the grant is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

The Company's flagship project is in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations and also the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases, both located in the Smackover formation. It is also engaged in the exploration and resource development of approximately 45,000 acres at the Bristol and Cadiz Dry Lake lithium projects located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Standard Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "SLL"; quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol "STLHF"; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "S5L". Please visit the Company's website at www.standardlithium.com .

