

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L) said that it appointed Donald Robert as a Non-Executive Director of the Board of LSEG, as of 1 January 2019. He will succeed Donald Brydon as Chairman of LSEG after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 1 May 2019.



LSE noted that Don Robert's fee as a Non-Executive Director will be 75,000 pounds per annum. When he succeeds Donald Brydon as Chairman, his fee will be 525,000 pounds.



Separately, Experian plc (EXPN.L) said that Donald Robert has notified Experian of his intention to step down as Chairman and as a Director of the Company at the later of the conclusion of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held in July 2019, or when a successor is in place.



Experian said that its Nomination & Corporate Governance Committee will oversee the process of appointing a successor to Don, led by George Rose, Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director. A further announcement will be made once the appointment process concludes.



