

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) reported the completion of an internal spin of its Enable Midstream Partners, LP common units and interests in Enable's general partner, Enable GP, LLC, from CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. to CenterPoint Energy Midstream, Inc.



The newly established CNP Midstream now holds all of CenterPoint Energy's interest in Enable and Enable GP except for CenterPoint Energy's investment in $363 million of Enable's 10% perpetual preferred securities.



