

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in August, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 51.5.



That's up from 51.3 in July, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, new business growth accelerated and recruitment increased at a faster pace. Business confidence remained solid.



Also, the composite index moved up to 52.0 in August from 51.8 in July.



