

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Justice Department antitrust enforcers are preparing to approve two deals in the health-care industry, CVS Health Corp.'s (CVS) planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc. (AET) and Cigna Corp.'s (CI) planned purchase of Express Scripts Holding Co. (ESRX), the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Both deals could receive formal antitrust approval as soon as the next few weeks, the Journal reported.



The Justice Department has identified some competition concerns surrounding the nearly $70 billion CVS-Aetna deal, and the companies will be required to sell off assets related to Medicare drug coverage to resolve those issues, the report said.



The department's approval of the $54 billion Cigna and Express Scripts combination could come without the government requiring the companies to sell off any assets, the report said.



