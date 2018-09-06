

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox (CLX) announced it will be publishing its list of ingredients on the labels of all 350 of its household registered disinfecting products sold through U.S. retail channels in addition to the 300 nonregistered household and professional products covered under California's Cleaning Product Right to Know law, which will take effect in 2020.



'Clorox's decision to go above and beyond the requirements of the law is consistent with our pioneering approach to ingredient transparency within our industry,' said Clorox Chair and CEO Benno Dorer.



