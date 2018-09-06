

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) issued an update on its previously announced combination with Frutarom. IFF said the deal is on-track with all antitrust filings submitted and approvals received in 6 of 8 jurisdictions. Close is expected in early October pending remaining antitrust approvals.



The company anticipates cost synergies of $145 million by rationalizing procurement, optimizing global footprint and streamlining overhead expenses by the third full year after the completion of the merger. IFF updated average currency neutral adjusted cash EPS growth to 10% or greater for 2019 to 2021 period. The company increased average sales growth targets to 5-7%, on a currency neutral and pro-forma basis, for 2019 to 2021 period. The merger prioritizes repayment of debt and anticipates to be less than 3X net debt to EBITDA in 18-24 months to retain investment grade rating.



IFF said the company and Frutarom had a strong start to 2018 with robust top and bottom-line performances.



