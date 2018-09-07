

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) announced the creation of Mattel Films, a new division of the Company focused on developing and producing motion pictures based on the Company's iconic and globally-recognized franchises. Academy Award-nominated producer Robbie Brenner has been appointed to lead Mattel Films as Executive Producer, reporting to Ynon Kreiz, Mattel's Chairman and CEO.



Ms. Brenner oversaw the production of dozens of movies, including Academy Award-winning The Fighter; the Snow White Adaptation Mirror Mirror, starring Julia Roberts; the 3-D epic, Immortals; the highly successful Nicholas Sparks book adaptions Dear John and Safe Haven. Ms. Brenner was also pivotal in the acquisition of the Sundance documentary Catfish, which became a cultural sensation, as well as Joseph Gordon-Levitt's directorial debut, Don Jon.



