

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) announced it has signed a definitive agreement with Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), under which Thermo Fisher will acquire BD's Advanced Bioprocessing business. BD's Advanced Bioprocessing business has annualized revenue of approximately $100 million and will be integrated into Thermo Fisher's Life Sciences Solutions Segment.



'The sale of our Advanced Bioprocessing business will create greater focus for our Life Sciences segment where BD has outstanding opportunities to contribute significant innovation for disease and therapy research and clinical diagnostics,' said Patrick Kaltenbach, president of Life Sciences for BD.



For fiscal 2018, BD estimates the contribution from the Advanced Bioprocessing business to earnings per share of approximately $0.13 to $0.15 on a full-year basis. The company expects to record a tax gain on the transaction at the time of closing.



