

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SUPERVALU INC. (SVU) announced that at a special meeting, stockholders approved the proposed acquisition of SUPERVALU by United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI). Approximately 80.82% of the shares of SUPERVALU common stock outstanding and entitled to vote adopted the merger agreement. These shares represent approximately 97.56% of the shares voted at the special meeting.



The company noted that the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions. SUPERVALU expects the transaction to close on October 22, 2018.



SUPERVALU serves customers across the United States through a network of 3,606 stores composed of 3,495 wholesale primary stores operated by customers serviced by SUPERVALU's food distribution business and 111 traditional retail grocery stores in continuing operations operated under three retail banners in three geographic regions.



