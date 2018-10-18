

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) announced it expects to report third quarter 2018 pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, of approximately $1.5 to $1.7 billion. AIG expects pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, resulting from multiple events in Japan and Asia to be approximately $900 million to $1 billion and pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, resulting from events in North America to be approximately $600 to $700 million, respectively.



The company said the initial pre-tax loss estimates for Hurricane Michael, net of reinsurance, are approximately $300 to $500 million, which will be included in fourth quarter 2018 operating results.



