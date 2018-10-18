

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Guichard (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) reported that its third-quarter net sales totalled 8.9 billion euros, down 2.4% overall from prior year, impacted by an unfavourable currency effect of 7.6%. Sales increased 5.4% in organic terms and were up 3.3% on a same-store basis, year on year.



For France, third-quarter total sales were 4.83 billion euros, up 2.0% on an organic basis and were up 1.9% on a same-store basis.



Based on the performance observed to date and the progress of the disposal plan, the Group confirmed all its annual objectives.



