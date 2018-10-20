

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is shaking up its banking leadership in Asia, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



The report stated that Todd Leland to replace Co-Heads of Investment Banking in Hong Kong Goldman Sachs, where a high-profile corruption scandal has dampened an otherwise strong stretch of deal-making.



Andrea Vella and Kate Richdale, Goldman's investment banking chiefs in the region are being shifted out of management roles, the report added.



