

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he is 'not satisfied' with Saudi Arabia's account of the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



On Friday, Saudi Arabia for the first time admitted that Mr Khashoggi was dead, saying he was killed in a 'fist fight' in its Istanbul consulate.



But that explanation has met with scepticism.



Turkish officials believe Mr Khashoggi - a critic of the Saudi government - was murdered and his body dismembered.



'I'm not satisfied until we find the answer,' Mr Trump said, adding that sanctions were a possibility, but that halting an arms deal would 'hurt us more than it would hurt them'.



Mr Trump said it was 'possible' that the powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not know about the killing.



Until Friday, Saudi Arabia had denied knowledge of his whereabouts and insisted he had left the building alive.



Turkey has vowed to reveal all details about how Mr Khashoggi was killed.



Reports said that Police have been searching the consulate, the consul's residence, as well as a nearby forest, where officials believe his body may have been disposed of.



The kingdom reportedly said a fight broke out between Mr Khashoggi, who had fallen out of favour with the Saudi government, and people who met him in the consulate - ending with his death.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX