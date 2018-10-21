

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) said that it will establish its North America headquarters in Parsippany-Troy Hills, including more than 1,000 high-wage jobs and the transfer and creation of more than 800 positions. Teva accepted an offer of 10-year, $40 million tax savings incentives from the NJ Economic Development Authority to move forward with its plan to negotiate a lease for office space in the Parsippany-Troy Hills area.



Teva Pharmaceuticals announced that Teva executives Kåre Schultz and Brendan O'Grady, alongside State of New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy, formalized Teva's commitment to consolidate its North America Commercial business areas into New Jersey (NJ) today at the company's global headquarters in Petach Tikva, Israel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX