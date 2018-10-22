

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS Corp. (CBS-A, CBS) said that Richard Parsons has resigned from the Board, including his position as Interim Chairman of the Board.



'The reason for my departure relates to the state of my health,' said Parsons. 'As some of you know, when I agreed to join the board and serve as the interim chair, I was already dealing with a serious health challenge - multiple myeloma - but I felt that the situation was manageable. Unfortunately, unanticipated complications have created additional new challenges, and my doctors have advised that cutting back on my current commitments is essential to my overall recovery.'



Effective immediately, Strauss Zelnick will assume Parsons' position as Interim Chairman of the Board, CBS Corporation.



Strauss Zelnick has held management roles in all forms of entertainment, including recorded music at BMG Entertainment, motion pictures and television programming at 20th Century Fox and international television distribution at Columbia Pictures. In 2001 he founded the media-focused private equity firm ZMC (Zelnick Media Capital), and he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.



