

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX, ABX.TO) said that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. or 'ISS', an independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that shareholders of Barrick and Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L, GOLD) vote FOR shareholder resolutions in relation to the proposed merger of the two companies.



Following minor revisions to advance notice provisions for the nomination of directors contained in Barrick's proposed articles, ISS also recommended that Barrick shareholders vote FOR the continuance of Barrick to the Province of British Columbia.



In September 2018, Barrick Gold and Randgold Resources said that they reached agreement on the terms of a recommended share-for-share merger of Barrick and Randgold. The New Barrick Group would operate under the branding of the Barrick Group. The Merger is expected to close by the first-quarter of 2019.



As per the terms of the Merger, each Randgold Shareholder would receive 6.1280 New Barrick Shares for each Randgold Share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX