

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corp. (CELG) on Monday announced the first results from the IMpassion130 study evaluating Abraxane, or paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension (albumin-bound) in combination with atezolizumab ,or Tecentriq, in patients with first-line locally advanced triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).



The company also announced the first results from the IMpower130 study evaluating Abraxane/carboplatin in combination with atezolizumab in first-line advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer.



These findings were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology or ESMO 2018 Congress, taking place from October 19-23 in Munich, Germany. Both studies were sponsored by Roche.



According to Celgene, results from the Phase 3 Impassion study showed that the investigational combination of Abraxane plus atezolizumab significantly reduced the risk of disease worsening or death or PFS in first-line metastatic or unresectable locally advanced TNBC patients compared to Abraxane alone - 7.2 months vs. 5.5 months in all randomized patients and in the PD-L1 positive subgroup population (median PFS =7.5 months vs. 5.0 months).



Results from the Phase III IMpower130 study showed that first-line treatment with the investigational combination of Abraxane/carboplatin plus atezolizumab significantly improved overall survival of patients with previously untreated metastatic non-squamous NSCLC compared to Abraxane/carboplatin alone (median OS= 18.6 months versus 13.9 months) in the intention-to-treat wild-type (ITT-WT) population.



The Abraxane/carboplatin plus atezolizumab combination also significantly reduced the risk of disease worsening or death, or PFS compared to Abraxane/carboplatin alone (median PFS=7.0 months versus 5.5 months) in the ITT-WT population.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX