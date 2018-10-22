

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) App Store ads could generate $2 billion in revenues by 2020, CNBC reports.



Bernstein Analysts Toni Sacconaghi expects Apple's Search Ad business to generate over $500 million in revenue in 2018 and quadruple it to $2 billion by 2020.



According to the report, Sacconaghi said his estimate that Apple could reach $2 billion in Search Ad revenue by 2020 was 'conservative.'



This revenue growth in ad business will help the tech giant to offset slowing iPhone sales. Apple has been investing a lot to improve its services businesses like iCloud and Apple Music.



Apple is likely to meet or exceed its goal of doubling its Services revenue by the end of 2020 to $49 billion.



