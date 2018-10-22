

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially moving to the upside, shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) have turned lower over the course of the trading session on Monday. Kimberly-Clark is currently down by 3.3 percent after hitting a nearly three-month intraday low.



The downturn by Kimberly-Clark comes even though consumer products company reported third quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Kimberly-Clark also announced its President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Hsu will succeed Chief Executive Officer Thomas Falk, effective January 1st.



