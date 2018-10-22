

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $80.1 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $69.7 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $70.5 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $540.5 million from $491.5 million last year.



Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $70.5 Mln. vs. $65.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q3): $540.5 Mln vs. $491.5 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.99 to $3.07 Full year revenue guidance: $2.14 to $2.20 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX