WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) announced, for 2018, the company now expects: adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.99 to $3.07 (previously $2.96 to $3.10); and sales of $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion (prior guidance was $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion).



For the third-quarter, adjusted EPS was $0.80 compared to $0.71, prior year, an increase of 12.7%. Sales were $540 million, increased 10.0% from previous year, (10.4% in constant currency).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX