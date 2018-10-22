

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SLM Corp. (SLM) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $99.75 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $73.34 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



SLM Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $99.75 Mln. vs. $73.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.23 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.02 - $1.03



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX