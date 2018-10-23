

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that the full data from the LIBERTY study of Aimovig or erenumab in episodic migraine patients who had tried and failed two to four prior preventive treatments have been published in the Lancet.



Patients treated with Aimovig had significant improvements on all primary and secondary endpoints of the study. Aimovig is specifically developed to prevent migraine by blocking the calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor (CGRP-R), which plays a critical role in migraine.



The LIBERTY data show that, compared to placebo, from baseline to the last month of therapy (weeks 9-12):



The primary endpoint showed that more than twice as many patients on Aimovig had their migraine days cut by 50% or more (30% vs.14%; odds ratio 2.7, p=0.002) Almost three times as many patients on Aimovig had their migraine days cut by 75% or more (12% vs. 4%; odds ratio 3.2, p=0.025, secondary endpoint).



Aimovig is approved in the European Economic Area, the United States (erenumab-aooe), Canada, Australia, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore.



