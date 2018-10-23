

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) said it removed 68 Pages and 43 accounts associated with a Brazilian marketing group, Raposo Fernandes Associados or RFA, for violating misrepresentation and spam policies.



Facebook noted that the people behind RFA created Pages using fake accounts or multiple accounts with the same names, which violates Community Standards. They then used those Pages to post massive amounts of clickbait intended to direct people to websites that are entirely separate from Facebook and appear legitimate, but are actually ad farms.



Facebook said its decision to remove these Pages was based on the behavior of these actors - including using fake accounts and repeatedly posting spam - rather than on the type of content they were posting. This behavior was detected on Facebook but, as yet, it has not found similar misuse on Instagram or WhatsApp.



'While spam commonly involves the offer of fraudulent products or services, we have seen spammers increasingly using sensational political content - across the political spectrum - to build an audience and drive traffic to their websites, earning money for every visitor to the site. The RFA assets we removed were engaging in this type of elicit behavior,' Facebook said.



Facebook said, 'We are continuously working to uncover this kind of abuse, and we know that the people behind it - whether economically or politically motivated - are becoming increasingly more sophisticated in their tactic.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX