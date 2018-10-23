

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.01 billion, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $0.85 billion, or $1.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 billion or $2.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $4.42 billion from $4.81 billion last year.



NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.04 Bln. vs. $0.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.18 vs. $1.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.15 -Revenue (Q3): $4.42 Bln vs. $4.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.45 to $7.95



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX