

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning Inc. (GLW) reported third-quarter core earnings per share of $0.51 compared to $0.40, last year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third-quarter core net sales were $3.05 billion compared to $2.64 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter.



The company now expects sales to exceed $11.3 billion for the full year, and 42% gross margin in the fourth quarter as strength continues in all businesses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX