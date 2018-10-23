

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $545.3 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $402.7 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $5.42 billion from $4.73 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $545.3 Mln. vs. $402.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.55 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q3): $5.42 Bln vs. $4.73 Bln last year.



