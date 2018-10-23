

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) announced an agreement with Ford Commercial Solutions to connect more than 35,000 Ford Motor Company vehicles in the company's U.S. fleet. Ford Commercial Solutions is providing an embedded telematics solution called Ford Data Services, which offers a simplified and efficient way for Avis Budget Group to connect vehicles, reducing typical downtime and device management efforts currently required. More than 10,000 Ford vehicles in the Avis Budget Group fleet are expected to be connected by the end of 2018, and more than 35,000 by summer 2019.



The connected Ford vehicles will provide telemetry data in real time, including odometer, fuel level and vehicle condition updates, allowing Avis Budget Group fleet managers to process information they need to more quickly prepare vehicles for customers.



The connected vehicles will allow Avis customers to manage their rental experience through the Avis mobile app.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX