

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Tuesday reduced its full-year revenue growth outlook to a range of about 4.0 to 4.5 percent from the previous forecast range of about 5 to 6 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue growth of 5.5 percent to $4.54 billion for the year.



Full-year non-interest expense is now expected to decrease about 2.0 to 2.5 percent, compared to the earlier guidance for a decline of 3 to 4 percent.



However, the company continues to project average loans and leases to increase about 5.5 to 6.5 percent, on an annual basis. Average total deposits are also still expected to increase about 3.5 to 4.5 percent, while average core deposits are expected to increase 4.5 to 5.5 percent.



