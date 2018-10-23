sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Barrick Gold Corporation: Glass Lewis Recommends Barrick and Randgold Shareholders Vote in Favor of Merger Resolutions

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick") today announced that Glass Lewis, a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that shareholders of Barrick and Randgold Resources Limited ("Randgold") vote FOR shareholder resolutions in relation to the proposed merger of the two companies.

The recommendation from Glass Lewis builds on an earlier report from Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), which has also recommended that shareholders of Barrick and Randgold vote in favor of the proposed merger.

For more information about the proposed merger, please visit www.barrick.com/a-new-champion (http://www.barrick.com/a-new-champion).

Shareholder Questions and Assistance
If you have any questions or require assistance voting your shares, please contact our proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, at 1-877-452-7184 toll-free in North America, or call collect outside North America at +1 416 304-0211, or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com (mailto:assistance@laurelhill.com).

INVESTOR CONTACT
Deni Nicoski
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 416 307-7474
Email: dnicoski@barrick.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Andy Lloyd
Senior Vice President
Communications
Telephone: +1 416 307-7414
Email: alloyd@barrick.com


