Barrick Gold Corporation: Glass Lewis Recommends Barrick and Randgold Shareholders Vote in Favor of Merger Resolutions

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick") today announced that Glass Lewis, a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that shareholders of Barrick and Randgold Resources Limited ("Randgold") voteshareholder resolutions in relation to the proposed merger of the two companies.

The recommendation from Glass Lewis builds on an earlier report from Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), which has also recommended that shareholders of Barrick and Randgold vote in favor of the proposed merger.

For more information about the proposed merger, please visit www.barrick.com/a-new-champion (http://www.barrick.com/a-new-champion).

Shareholder Questions and Assistance

If you have any questions or require assistance voting your shares, please contact our proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, at 1-877-452-7184 toll-free in North America, or call collect outside North America at +1 416 304-0211, or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com (mailto:assistance@laurelhill.com).

INVESTOR CONTACT

Deni Nicoski

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 416 307-7474

Email: dnicoski@barrick.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Andy Lloyd

Senior Vice President

Communications

Telephone: +1 416 307-7414

Email: alloyd@barrick.com