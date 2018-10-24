

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in October, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a preliminary reading of 53.1.



That's up from 52.5 in September, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, output, new orders and employment all accelerated, while the rates of input cost and output price inflation both climbed to multi-year highs.



Sentiment for future expectations remained positive, although the optimism was weaker.



