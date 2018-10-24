

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) reported that its third-quarter consolidated revenue was 11.7 billion euros, up 9.5% on an actual basis and up 4.3% like-for-like compared with the third quarter of 2017. Business activity remained buoyant in Concessions (up 4.7%) and accelerated in Contracting (up 11.0% on an actual basis and 4.9% like-for-like).



Order intake in the Contracting business in the first nine months of 2018 totalled 28.4 billion euros, 5% more than in the first nine months of 2017. It increased by 21% outside France in the first nine months but fell 8% in France, due in particular to a high base for comparison after some major contract wins relating to the Grand Paris Express project in 2017.



The order book at 30 September 2018 amounted to 32.8 billion euros, up 7% year-on-year, and represents over 11 months of average business activity in the Contracting business.



The Group said it is confident going into the final part of 2018. Strong performance in the first nine months of the year confirms the previously announced trends.



In full-year 2018, VINCI expects to see growth in revenue, operating income and net income.



In Concessions, traffic growth at VINCI Autoroutes is expected to be similar to that seen in 2017 provided that fuel prices do not rise further. VINCI Airports' passenger numbers should continue growing in 2018, although at a slower pace than in 2017 because of the high base for comparison.



In Contracting, business levels are expected to continue growing in all business lines, driven by favorable French economy and international development, and Ebit margin should improve further.



