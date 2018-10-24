

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec (CZMWF.PK) said that it agreed to acquire IanTECH. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, IanTECH is a privately held company focused on technology solutions for micro-interventional cataract surgery.



Cataract surgery has been dependent on phaco technology for over 50 years. ZEISS believes that the market needs a fresh innovative approach in the field of phaco. IanTECH's surgical technology is designed to change the future of managing cataracts.



'We expect that IanTECH will complement our leading portfolio of equipment and consumables in cataract surgery, allowing us to offer physicians and patients a new standard of care,' says Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec.



