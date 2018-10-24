

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) reported that its third-quarter silver production was 15.5 million ounce, including Silverstream, up 6.3 percent from last year.



The increase in silver production was due to the contribution of the new Pyrites Plant, higher ore grades at Fresnillo, Herradura and Ciénega, and higher volumes of ore milled at San Julián phase II.



However, quarterly gold production was 225 thousand ounce, down 3.5 percent from the prior year, reflecting higher than normal speed in the recovery rate at the leaching pads in the year-ago period, and the lower grade as well as volume of ore deposited on the pads at Herradura in the latest quarter.



Looking ahead, Fresnillo has marginally revised its full-year consolidation production guidance. The company now projects total gold production of 920 to 940 koz, up from the previous forecast of 900 to 930 koz.



Total silver production for the year is now projected at 62.0 to 64.5 moz compared to 64.5 to 67.5 moz previously, including Silverstream, due to continued challenges at the Saucito and Fresnillo mines that are currently being addressed.



