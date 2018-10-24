

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface Inc. (TILE) reported a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $8.17 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $19.44 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.2 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.7% to $318.33 million from $257.43 million last year.



Interface Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q3): $318.33 Mln vs. $257.43 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX