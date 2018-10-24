

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Thursday release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to be worth NZ$5.60 billion, up from NZ$5.54 billion in August. Exports are pegged at NZ$4.20 billion, up from NZ$4.05 billion in the previous month. The trade deficit is forecast at NZ$1.365 billion following the NZ$1.484 billion shortfall a month earlier.



Japan will release September numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.2 percent on year - slowing from 1.3 percent in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX