

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company expects FFO, as defined by NAREIT, to a range of $1.33 to $1.39 per diluted share from its previous guidance of $1.29 to $1.37. The company also increased its guidance for growth in same-property net operating income to a range of 4.2 percent to 4.8 percent from the previous range of 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent.



FFO, as defined by NAREIT, was $0.36 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018, compared to $0.26 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017. Same-property net operating income growth was 6.3 percent for the three month period ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX