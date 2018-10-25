

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $0.37 billion, or $4.50 per share. This compares with $0.28 billion, or $3.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $2.48 billion from $2.34 billion last year.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $0.37 Bln. vs. $0.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.50 vs. $3.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.31 -Revenue (Q3): $2.48 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.60 - $3.70 Full year EPS guidance: $15.95 - $16.05 Full year revenue guidance: $9.4 - $9.6 Bln



