

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power (AEP) on Thursday raised its fiscal 2018 operating earnings guidance to a range of $3.88 to $3.98 per share from the prior guidance range of $3.75 to $3.95 per share. Reflecting special items, the estimated earnings per share would be $3.82 to $3.92 per share.



On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $3.94 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



Third-quarter earnings per share increased to $1.17 from $1.11 in the prior year. Excluding certain items, operating earnings were $1.26 per share. Revenue grew to $4.3 billion from last year's $4.1 billion.



Analysts were looking for earnings of $1.21 per share on revenues of $4.21 billion for the second quarter.



