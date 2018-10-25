

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $354.03 million, or $3.72 per share. This compares with $316.61 million, or $3.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $4.73 billion from $4.51 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $354.03 Mln. vs. $316.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.72 vs. $3.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.74 -Revenue (Q3): $4.73 Bln vs. $4.51 Bln last year.



