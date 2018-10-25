

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco SE (UNBLF, UNRDY) Thursday reported first nine months revenues of 1.91 billion euros, up 24.8 percent from 1.53 billion euros last year.



The proportionate turnover of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield for the first nine months of 2018 amounted to 2.16 billion euros, up 37.9% mainly due to acquisition of Westfield Corporation by Unibail-Rodamco.



Tenant sales through September 30, 2018, in the Group's European shopping centres were up by 2.3% for the Group and up 3.6% for Flagships compared to the same period in 2017, with strong performance in Central Europe, France and the Nordics.



Looking forward, the Group expects its adjusted recurring earnings to be in the range of 12.75 to 12.90 euros per share.



