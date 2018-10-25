

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $38.20 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $19.61 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $60.65 million or $2.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $1.23 billion from $1.13 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $60.65 Mln. vs. $37.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.16 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.00 -Revenue (Q3): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.



