

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $90.0 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $82.6 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $1.09 billion from $1.01 billion last year.



Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.67 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.09 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.53 - $0.63 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.03 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.50 Full year revenue guidance: $4.25 Bln



