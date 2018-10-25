

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) announced, for 2018, the company now expects non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $3.57 and $3.62 (prior between $3.37 and $3.47). The company expects non-GAAP net sales growth of approximately 9.5 to 10.0 percent (prior 7.5 to 9.0 percent).



Columbia Sportswear currently believes it can achieve high-single-digit percent net sales growth in 2019, compared to expected 2018 GAAP net sales. Also, low-double-digit percent net income growth is projected for 2019, compared to expected 2018 non-GAAP net income.



For the third-quarter, non-GAAP net income was $99.3 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, increased 11 percent compared to non-GAAP net income of $89.8 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net sales increased 6 percent to $788.9 million.



