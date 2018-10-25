

NORTH KANSAS CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cerner Corp (CERN) released a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $169.38 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $177.42 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cerner Corp reported adjusted earnings of $209.45 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.34 billion from $1.28 billion last year.



Cerner Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $209.45 Mln. vs. $205.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q3): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 - $0.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.370 - $1.420 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX