

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $100.15 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $87.72 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Columbia Sportswear Company reported adjusted earnings of $99.26 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $795.80 million from $747.37 million last year.



Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $99.26 Mln. vs. $89.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.41 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q3): $795.80 Mln vs. $747.37 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.57 - $3.62



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX