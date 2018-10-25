

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AK Steel Holding Corp. (AKS) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $67.2 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $22.3 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $1.74 billion from $1.49 billion last year.



AK Steel Holding Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $67.2 Mln. vs. $22.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year.



