

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $57.75 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $205.75 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 37.8% to $676.22 million from $1087 million last year.



First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $57.75 Mln. vs. $205.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.54 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q3): $676.22 Mln vs. $1087 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.60 Full year revenue guidance: $2.3 - $2.4 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX