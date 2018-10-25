

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $432 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $234 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $418 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $4.84 billion from $4.19 billion last year.



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $418 Mln. vs. $130 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.15 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q3): $4.84 Bln vs. $4.19 Bln last year.



